"I didn't get it" - Released superstar is still bemused by his WWE match against Jeff Hardy

Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE, recently opened up about his debut match on the main roster against Jeff Hardy.

The 36-year-old suffered a surprise loss against the veteran superstar on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW. Prior to that, he built up a 17-match undefeated streak in NXT singles competition over a 15-month period.

Speaking on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kross admitted he still cannot understand why he lost to Hardy in just 100 seconds.

“It didn’t seem like this was going to produce anything that was gonna provide a strong return,” Kross said. “So I just didn’t get it. I didn’t understand it. I went out there and I did my absolute best. I did everything exactly what they asked me to do. I didn’t drag my feet about it, nothing. I try to look on the bright side of everything.” [46:01-46:21]

Kross exacted revenge on Jeff Hardy by defeating him twice in rematches on RAW. He also picked up wins over Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, John Morrison, Keith Lee, and Ricochet before receiving his release in November 2021.

Killer Kross appreciated WWE fans’ frustrations

During his four months on RAW, Kross was often asked by fans and people in WWE why his character had changed so much. In NXT, he was booked as an unstoppable warrior with his real-life wife, Scarlett, by his side. On RAW, he was given what many people felt was a toned-down version of his NXT persona.

The two-time NXT Champion had the same doubts as everyone else regarding his character alteration and loss to Hardy.

“Everything the fans were saying was pretty much everything people internally in the company were saying to me,” Kross added. “I’m sitting here and I’m listening to this and I don’t know how to answer anyone’s questions. All the questions that people said online, fans, and all the debates were happening backstage, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what the f**k to tell you guys.’” [1:01:14-1:01:33]

Kross has wrestled in several promotions since leaving WWE, including Control Your Narrative (CYN) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

