Released Superstar considering retirement, just months after Triple H called him a 'money performer'

Triple H

Lio Rush has taken to Twitter to reveal that he is legitimately considering never wrestling again.

The 25-year-old, who received his release from WWE in April 2020 after over two-and-a-half years with the company, was described as a “money performer” by Triple H in an NXT media call in 2019.

I legitimately might not ever wrestle again. — Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020

Triple H's praise for Lio Rush

Lio Rush's WWE future looked uncertain in 2019 when he suddenly split from Bobby Lashley and disappeared from television after WrestleMania 35.

He returned to WWE programming as a member of the NXT roster in September 2019, and he even received some words of encouragement from Triple H.

“He’s just a phenomenal, energetic, and money performer to me. Thrilled that we get to put him on the show and have him showcase what he does. He and Oney [Lorcan] tore it up and that’s what it’s about.”

Lio Rush’s WWE departure

Following Triple H’s praise, Lio Rush went on to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Drew Gulak on an October 2019 episode of NXT.

He retained the title against Superstars including Akira Tozawa, Danny Burch and Kalisto before his 63-day reign came to an end in December 2019 against Angel Garza.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley’s former hype man competed on NXT and 205 Live in the first few months of 2020, with his most notable match being a Cruiserweight Championship defeat against Jordan Devlin.

His final WWE match ended in a disqualification victory over Tony Nese on an episode of 205 Live in February.