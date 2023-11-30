Released superstar has epic response to rude WWE fan

WWE Superstars have to face trolling and hatred from the fans every now and then. A released superstar recently responded to such a rude fan.

The name in question is former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali. The 37-year-old was one of the top names the Stamford-based company let go in September of this year. Ali had started gaining momentum on NXT and was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at No Mercy. However, he informed everyone about his departure from the company nine days before the event.

Mustafa Ali recently took to his Twitter account to respond to a rude tweet. A user expressed his happiness about Ali no longer being employed. The latter came back strong with an epic response:

"Me too. Now, I can speak about humanity and those who do wrong unlike so many others that remain silent because they put their own personal profit above people," Mustafa Ali responded.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Mustafa Ali is AEW-bound

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo praised Mustafa Ali for his in-ring ability. He believes that AEW will sign him following his departure from the Stamford-based company.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that the former WWE Superstar is a perfect fit for AEW. It is a place where Ali can fight freely and do more crazy high-flying spots without having to worry about his character work:

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired," Vince Russo said.

Mustafa Ali is yet to sign a contract with any wrestling promotion. It will be interesting to see whether he goes to a new place or returns to WWE somewhere down the line.

