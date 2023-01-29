Released superstar returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 and breaks record in five seconds

A superstar who many expected to return finally did so in the 2023 Royal Rumble. In the #20 spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match, Chelsea Green made her official comeback to WWE.

However, her return was cut short as she broke an unfavorable record by Liv Morgan. Morgan previously held the record for the fastest woman to be eliminated in Rumble history at just eight seconds.

Chelsea Green entered with swagger and confidence, getting a huge response from the crowd who recognized her. She seemed ready to take on the world, but she wasn't ready for Rhea Ripley, who took her and threw her out in just five seconds.

Chelsea Green now holds the new record for the quickest Women's Royal Rumble elimination at five seconds - beating Liv Morgan by three seconds. It's not the record she wanted, but it's a big positive for her.

It has been rumored for a while now that Triple H was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. She made her debut on the main roster in the Thunderdome Era but suffered a wrist injury that kept her out.

She would then be cut in the April 15th, 2021, release spree by WWE.

Her husband, Matt Cardona, has already responded, stating how proud he is of her while also acknowledging her record.

