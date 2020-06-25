Released Superstar Viktor reveals why he could not complain despite being frustrated in WWE

Viktor shares his side of the story and reveals the backstage environment in WWE

Konnor and Viktor are former NXT Tag-Team Champions in WWE

WWE had released multiple Superstars in one go due to budgets cuts soon after the COVID-19 Pandemic hit. Some of the big names that were in this list included Zack Ryder, Rusev, Heath Slater and The Ascension(Konnor and Viktor) among others.

Konnor and Viktor, who were collectively known as The Ascension had been a very strongly booked team in NXT but were turned into enhancement talent and comedy acts on the main roster. The former NXT Tag-Team Champion were unable to win any Championship on the main roster throughout their tenure.

While speaking to Lewis Nicholls, Viktor talked about being unhappy in WWE and how relieved he was on being released by the company. He also talked about why he never complained about his situation in WWE even though he wasn't happy.

Why Viktor he was happy after being released

Oh, huge relief. Huge relief, really. Like, it was — the situation we were in just kind of wasn’t fun. I know mentally at the time, like before that I actually had to admit, I was just like, ‘I am burned out right now.’ Like, ‘I’m not happy whatsoever,’ kind of anywhere in life at the time. It was just a lot of stuff that I think stemmed from just like how I dealt with everything. Just with the way our career went up there, like WWE was my dream.

Viktor also spoke about the fact that one of the reasons why he never complained was because he thought it wouldn't be right to make an issue if other Superstars in a similar position were not complaining.

I think I just took it to heart because I saw, just a lot of really good people that I spent a lot of time with just go through a lot of stuff. And so to me, it’s really hard to sit there and complain when I see a lot of other people who are justified to complain as well who aren’t. Or who are just able to do it in better ways, but still see it not working out.

Viktor and Konnor are highly talented Superstars and it will be interesting to see which company they decide to join after their non-compete clause with WWE gets over.