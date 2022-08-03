"How dare you?"- Released WWE female star's reaction to Shawn Michaels purposely ignoring her

Former WWE star Shelly Martinez, also known as Ariel, recalled Shawn Michaels being rude to her before a company meeting.

Martinez was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over two years, spanning from 2005 to 2007. During her time with the company, she had various altercations with popular superstars like Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton.

During a recent conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Shelly detailed an incident where she went off on The Heartbreak Kid after he purposely ignored her.

"Shawn Michaels was very, very rude to me," Martinez said. "I remember we were all going to go into a meeting and he and Triple H were standing next to each other, shaking everyone's hand before we go into the conference room. I went to shake Shawn Michaels' hand and he had some chapstick in his hand, so when I came up to him, he started doing his little chat and I just stood there. I heard someone behind me say, 'Just go, just go.' I can't remember who it was. I said, 'How dare you? I worship the same God as you and this is how you treat me?' And I was just going off and they were like shoveling me and I was just like, no F*** that." (from 0:35 to 1:19)

Shelly Martinez detailed what she liked about Shawn Michaels

The Heatbreak Kid suffered several issues during the early stages of his career. The WWE Hall of Famer's problems ranged from substance abuse, to even contemplating suicide, he ultimately turned his life around by devoting himself to god after his early retirement in 1998.

After spending a few months on the sidelines, Michaels made his return to WWE programming in a non-wrestling role. He made his in-ring return in 2002, before officially retiring in 2010. He is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far