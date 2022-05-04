"Really?" - Released WWE Superstar is still bemused by Vince McMahon's decision

Tino Sabbatelli believes Vince McMahon’s age “fad” is ultimately the reason why he received his release from WWE NXT for the second time.

Sabbatelli was let go by the company in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being rehired in October 2020, he looked set for a call-up to RAW or SmackDown before getting released again in June 2021.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, the 38-year-old recalled how the NXT brand drastically changed when McMahon decided to focus on younger superstars.

“NXT is all different now, and Vince is in a fad all of a sudden,” Sabbatelli said. “I think it’s a business plan, but he wants young. I couldn’t wrap my head around that for two reasons. First, they all think that I am in my 20s, but is anyone built like me? If I am out of shape then fine, but really?” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Sabbatelli played in the NFL for six years before joining WWE in October 2014. Due to his athletic prowess, the former NXT star was often told that McMahon would want him on the main roster one day. Unfortunately, he never received that opportunity.

Tino Sabbatelli’s theory on how Vince McMahon released him

WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis called Sabbatelli to inform him of his second departure from the company. According to the released superstar, the phone call was “generic,” and he genuinely questioned whether Laurinaitis even knew who he was.

Regarding the possible conversation that led to his exit, Sabbatelli speculated that Vince McMahon likely released him after finding out his age and NXT experience. He also received insider information from former WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman about McMahon’s decision.

“I think Vince saw a name on a piece of paper, ‘Tino, six years in NXT, hasn’t been a star yet, 37 years old… get him out,’” Sabbatelli added. “I know stories from Canyon, who were [was] in those war rooms, who told me straight up, ‘There was people that fought for me, but he [McMahon] didn’t wanna hear it,’ because he never saw me.”

Sabbatelli also said he “lost a little respect” for Triple H after the NXT founder failed to reach out to him following his release.

