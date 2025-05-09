Released WWE star confirms potential return plans; shares update on AJ Styles future

AJ Styles is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. He recently faced Logan Paul at this year's WrestleMania but lost due to multiple interferences during the match. While speaking to Fightful, former WWE star Karl Anderson revealed a conversation with Triple H discussing Styles' future.

The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) were recently released in February, marking their second release from the company. They recently announced their return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Resurgence to face Bullet Club War Dogs along with The Young Bucks.

Meanwhile, Anderson revealed a conversation with Triple H, as reported by Fightful. He said that The Game said that AJ Styles will be a big star wherever he goes. He joked that WWE will give him another payday when he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Styles' career right now is already Hall of Fame worthy. He has won multiple world championships across different promotions. It'll be great to see him get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when he finally hangs up his boots.

AJ Styles issues public apology after his X account got hacked

The Phenomenal One's X account recently got hacked. His account was being used by a hacker to scam the former World Champion's followers into buying crypto coins. Many odd posts were also sent through Styles' account when it got hacked.

After retrieving his account, AJ made a post to announce it. He issued an apology and commented on the fact that some people who have no purpose try to bring others down.

"Made it back to X. Sorry about douche bag McGee. There are those who have no purpose in life and would be happy to bring others down with them," Styles wrote via X.

It's always unfortunate to have the social media accounts of any wrestler hacked. Fans are glad that AJ Styles got back access to his X account.

