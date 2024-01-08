Released WWE star defeats popular transgender wrestler in his first match in 235 days

A former WWE star has finally wrestled his first match following his release, defeating a notable transgender wrestler.

Mansoor was among the many wrestlers that World Wrestling Entertainment released last year. Immediately after his release, he hosted a livestream with Brennan Williams and shared his thoughts on his release.

Mansoor has finally wrestled his first match following his WWE release on January 5, 2024. He took on 39-year-old transgender wrestler Dark Sheik in a singles match and picked up a victory following a 20-minute outing. Interestingly, this was Mansoor's first wrestling match in eight months. Here's Mansoor's comments about the match in his recent tweet:

"FIRST MATCH BACK! Still buzzing from this. 20 minutes bell to bell with the best of the best and a whole lot to prove. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me home. @HOODSLAM // Mansoor vs @darksheikftf Watch the full match on @FiteTV."

Who is Dark Shiek, who lost to former WWE Superstar Mansoor?

Dark Shiek is a transgender-Persian wrestler who is a veteran of the squared circle. The pro wrestler founded Hoodslam, a wrestling promotion, way back in 2010.

As for Mansoor, he seems quite excited for his future following his release. Here's what he said about his release during an interview with Denise Salcedo:

“I’m not like bitter about it. It doesn’t like … it did bother me, believe me, but 90 days is a long time. And at a certain point, you’re in bed and you’re trying to go to sleep and all you can think about is, ‘What did I do wrong? What could I have done better?’ And at some point, you’re like, ‘I can’t live like this. I gotta just try and make the most of it and make the best of it,’ and that’s exactly when it turned on for me like probably a month after I got let go.” (H/T 411Mania)

Mansoor is in good spirits after picking up a big victory in his first match in eight months. The 20-minute encounter was heavily praised by fans on Twitter.

