Released WWE star was forced to turn heel against his will by Vince McMahon after getting buried by The Miz

Vince McMahon had a major influence on WWE's creative process throughout his career. This included a major program involving The Miz, as a former superstar was forced to turn heel.

The Miz has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE for over a decade. He's worked with nearly everyone who has come into the company over the past decade and has helped elevate many superstars. The star has also etched his name in history by becoming a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

Enzo Amore, now known as Real1, was one of the men who had the honor of working with the former WWE Champion. The two had a promo battle on the September 17, 2017, episode of WWE RAW, where The Miz buried Amore.

In a recent Q&A with SoCal Val for Monopoly Events, Enzo Amore opened up about the segment and noted that he never wanted to turn heel. However, Vince McMahon made him take that route, and he had no other option.

"It's funny you bring up the only time in my entire career where I could not rebuttal in a promo," he started. "That was written by Vince McMahon, delivered my me, and meant to turn me into the bad guy, and it did. I never wanted to turn heel."

Amore added that he wanted to remain a babyface as he enjoyed playing the character. Instead, Vince wanted him to turn heel, and he had to stand and get humiliated by The Miz during the segment.

"This is a television show and I don't write the script, I could control only certain things, and if I [have] got to be a bad guy, I'm going to let a lot of kids down in the process. It was a tough day at the office when I got flipped heel, I got buried on a microphone and I had to sit there and take it, and then I had to bury a man's wife." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The former superstar noted that he went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship after turning heel. That allowed him to have some good moments during his WWE career.

Triple H has taken over the reins from Vince McMahon in WWE

Triple H has been doing well at the top of WWE ever since Vince McMahon was forced to resign following some major allegations. Ever since taking over creative control of the company, fans have seen some positive changes take place.

The Game has done a phenomenal job at the top, according to fans and critics alike. Fans have seen a positive change in certain storylines and the behavior of many superstars.

Some stars have also gotten a good push in recent months. It will be interesting to see how Triple H continues to steer the ship and deliver a successful WrestleMania XL soon. It will be one of the biggest tests of his creative work.