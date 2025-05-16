Released WWE star makes major change

A recently released WWE star has made changes in preparation for the latest chapter of her pro wrestling career. The company parted ways with 17 talents in early May, including this former Superstar, which shocked the WWE Universe.

Jakara Jackson was hitting her stride as a member of The Meta-Four, teaming up with Lash Legend and nearly winning tag team gold a few times. While it seemed like The Meta Girls were heading for a call-up, Jackson was one of the 17 WWE stars who were let go.

The Goal Digger has officially changed her ring name to Mara Sade. It's her new name on Instagram and X, while her YouTube channel is called Jamara Sade. For those unaware, Jackson's real name is Jamara.

Here's one of Mara Sade's latest posts on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Before becoming a pro wrestler, Jakara Jackson worked as a bank teller, model, and bodybuilder. She had no prior experience on the independent scene. She did participate in the second season of The Titan Games on NBC in 2020, which was hosted by The Rock.

Jakara Jackson has no plans to retire after WWE exit

Despite not having any pro wrestling background before WWE, Jakara Jackson has no plans to move away from the art form. She released a video on his YouTube channel, explaining her plans to continue her wrestling career while also getting into acting:

"Yes, I definitely want to continue wrestling. I also want to dabble in acting. The sky’s the limit at this point. I want to do a lot of things, but wrestling, I’m definitely going to continue. You will be seeing me, so keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned because the transformation is going to be something serious," Jackson said. (5:43 - 6:04)

Jakara Jackson also teased that something big is about to happen, so fans have to tune in on her channel. It's safe to assume that she has a 90-day no-compete clause, which means she can't sign a new promotion until August.

