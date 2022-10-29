SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey held an open challenge for her title on the latest episode of the blue brand. It was answered by the returning Emma (real-life Tenille Dashwood).

Emma was released from WWE on October 29, 2017. She went on to make a name for herself in IMPACT Wrestling, where she held the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Madison Rayne.

Last week on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey announced during a backstage segment that she will hold an open challenge for her title this week. It was reported earlier today that Emma would be backstage during WWE SmackDown and could answer the challenge.

The rumors proved to be true as she collided with The Baddest Woman on the Planet in her first match back in WWE. She received multiple judo throws from Rousey and locked in a submission hold on the apron. Emma gave the women's champion a clothesline and a modified German suplex during the bout.

It looked like the match was over when Ronda Rousey locked Emma in an Ankle Lock, but she managed to escape. Following a Piper's Pit and an armbar, the latter has no option but to tap out, giving Rousey the win.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for the former IMPACT Wrestling star as she made her much-awaited return to the company.

