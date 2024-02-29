Released WWE star opens up on his friendship with Austin Theory and other prominent superstars

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke about being friends with the likes of Austin Theory and The Judgment Day.

Riddle had a great run with WWE before his eventual release in September 2023. The Original Bro was one of the top babyfaces for the company and was a crowd favorite during his stint with Randy Orton as part of RK-Bro.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Matt Riddle mentioned that he was great friends with the members of The Judgment Day. The star also spoke about his friendship with Austin Theory, and claimed that they often rode together.

"I was big friends with The Judgment Day. Big big friend of Austin Theory. I had by bros, people I'd ride with, travel with. But I would say I was friendly with every single person. You know, even the people that like hate me or I hate them, we were friendly."

Riddle clarified that contrary to what most people thought, he isn't universally hated in the wrestling business. He acknowledged that things went bad when his ex-girlfriend made some nasty comments on social media, but people didn't have too many problems with him.

"The only times we weren't friendly was when my ex made comments about their girlfriends or whatever. But when it came to me and everybody else, I think that's one misconception, I feel like people think a lot of people hate me in wrestling. In fact, I go into every locker room and everybody likes me. Or at least they're nice to my face." [From 1:50:37 - 1:51:22]

Austin Theory took a beating at the Elimination Chamber

This past weekend at the Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory kicked off The Grayson Waller Effect by inviting the Australian Icon to the ring.

However, things did not go well for the former United States Champion. As the segment was coming to an end, he took a Cody Cutter from Cody Rhodes. This set the stage for Seth Rollins to plant him with a stomp, much to the amusement of the fans in attendance. Even his close friend and ally, Grayson Waller, did not step in to put an end to the beating.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Theory has a falling out with Grayson Waller over this incident.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the MMA Hour and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE