Released WWE star opens up about how Randy Orton helped him during his time in the company

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has commented on his relationship with Randy Orton and how the latter helped him during his time in the company.

The two stars were part of a tag team known as RK-Bro. They even held the RAW Tag Team Championship together. After The Viper was sidelined with an injury, The Original Bro reverted to singles competition, and it was the end of their partnership. By the time The Apex Predator returned from injury, Riddle was already out of the company.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Matt Riddle stated that Randy Orton was his best friend in WWE. He added that the latter helped him get through a lot of things that he was dealing with in his personal life.

"I was dealing with a divorce and other things while working as much as I did. Not being able to see my three kids that I have with my ex-wife. There were a lot of variables that played a part. On top of that, Randy [Orton] was my best friend when we wrestled together and traveled together. He was helping me get through a lot of these things. We talked about him going through a divorce and things like that," said Riddle.

He added:

"When he got hurt, I felt on my own. I still had people in the locker room, but not with the same amount of life experience as Randy. He really opened up to me on a lot of things. Things happen for a reason. I think I had a great run with WWE. I got to team with Randy. RK-Bro was pretty sick. I got a great match with Roman [Reigns], been in Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Survivor Series. You name it."

Randy Orton will return to WrestleMania this year after missing last year's event

The Apex Predator was unable to compete at WrestleMania 39 last year due to injury. He has been confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, which is good news for the WWE Universe.

He will collide with Kevin Owens and Logan Paul in a triple-threat match for the United States Title. It's been a while since Randy Orton held championship gold, but he's a very decorated superstar and there's a big chance that he could walk out victorious at WrestleMania XL.

