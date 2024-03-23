Released WWE star publicly blasts Goldberg for insulting Asuka and calling her "some Japanese girl"

Released WWE star AJ Francis (FKA Top Dolla) didn't mince his words while targeting Goldberg for insulting Asuka in a recent interview.

The former Universal Champion is facing criticism after he recently took a massive shot at Asuka. In a recent interview, he called Asuka "some Japanese girl" and seemed pretty unhappy over WWE letting her beat his winning streak in WCW.

Wrestling Twitter wasn't happy with Goldberg's comments and received massive backlash online following his insulting comments aimed at Asuka. Now, former WWE Superstar Top Dolla has responded to the veteran's comment as well with an insulting tweet:

"Guys like Goldberg & AB are why I gotta answer the question “do you have CTE?” all the time," he wrote.

Goldberg's full comment targeting Asuka

The former WWE Superstar touched upon various topics when he appeared on Nothing Left Unsaid with Tim Green.

He spoke about Asuka being allowed to beat his legendary WCW winning streak.

"That happened after I got there. A girl beat my undefeated streak. I can't even remember. Ah-soo-ka [Asuka] is her name. Some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. It just so happened that it culminated when I got there. Then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves. Pretty ironic that happened when I got there," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Asuka's winning streak in WWE lasted for a whopping 914 days. She won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and chose to face Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 34.

At The Show of Shows that year, The Empress of Tomorrow finally lost, and her undefeated streak ended. She then shared a wholesome moment with Flair as the crowd cheered for the duo.

