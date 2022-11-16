Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has reacted to a viral poster listing him as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

Cardona was released from the company in April 2020 alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts. The former Intercontinental Champion spent 15 years in the promotion and shared the ring with multiple renowned stars during his tenure.

Following his departure, he competed in promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance and currently IMPACT Wrestling. The Long Island Loudmouth has been successful on the independent circuit, holding a handful of championships since his WWE departure.

A fan-made poster has made the rounds on social media listing 30 wrestlers as entrants in next year's WWE Royal Rumble match. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White was also included. When a fan shared the photo on Twitter informing Matt Cardona about it, the latter stated that they should've listed him as the 13th entrant because he ranked #13 in this year's PWI 500.

"Don’t these dumb marks know I should be entrant 13 because I am #13 on the #PWI500? I’m ranked higher than everybody on this list! (Besides my boy @CodyRhodes)," wrote Cardona.

Triple H reportedly wants to bring Matt Cardona back to WWE

Over the past few months, multiple released stars have returned to the company after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as Head of Creative. This includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row.

According to WrestleVotes (via GiveMeSport), The Game is interested in bringing back The Ultimate Broski.

"I’ve heard because he’s done on the indies that Hunter is a fan of his. Cardona is not shy about being a lifelong fan and Hunter likes people that that don’t shy away from growing up in this business. Hunter would 100% take Matt Cardona back, but I don’t know if that offer has been extended."

The report also mentions that Cardona could return with his wife Chelsea Green. It'll be interesting to see what pans out in the coming months.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

