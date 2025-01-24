Released WWE star reportedly becomes a monk; Odyssey Jones reacts

A former WWE Superstar has reportedly undergone a major change in personal life to become a monk following his exit from the Stamford-based company last year. Controversial professional wrestler Odyssey Jones shared a social media post, sharing his reaction to his former co-worker making such a decision.

Former professional baseball player and wrestler Rinku Singh (aka Veer Mahaan) was released from his contract by WWE along with the rest of Indus Sher in April 2024. His last in-ring appearance was in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Earlier today, Wrestlemania.com shared an X (fka Twitter) update reporting that Mahaan was now a renunciate Hindu monk. Quoting the post, former WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones noted he used to have deep conversations with the Indian star about life and God. He added it would be a great thing for the 36-year-old.

Trending

"Love to see this for the brother, we used to have some of the deepest talks about life and God. I know this is gonna be great for him," Jones wrote.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Odyssey Jones was let go by WWE a month after his main roster debut. Although the 30-year-old was reportedly set to join forces with The New Day to feud with The Final Testament, he was released by the company seemingly after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

WWE refused to let Veer and Sanga go home to India, claims Jinder Mahal

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal pointed out that his former teammates, Sanga and Veer, wanted to go home during the WrestleMania week due to personal reasons. The 38-year-old claimed they talked to Talent Relations about the same, but the two were not given permission to leave.

The Modern Day Maharaja further stated that despite being told they were needed on RAW, Indus Sher was not even booked to be on the show.

"So actually, during WrestleMania [XL] week, myself and Indus Sher, we talked to TR. They were wanting to go back to India, a few months prior Veer had a religious event that he holds, it was a [sic] one-year anniversary of his father's death. He got told that no. We were needed for RAW, he can't go back home. Sanga is also from India. He wants to go back home and we were told no, we were needed on RAW. And sure enough, we weren't booked, we were just sitting at home," Mahal said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can check out the entire podcast episode below:

While Veer and Sanga have not stepped inside the squared circle since last year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Jinder Mahal has been wrestling under the ring name Raj Dhesi on the independent circuit. It remains to be seen if any of the three will ever return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback