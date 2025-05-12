Released WWE star is not retiring - has plans for huge change

There have been several releases from WWE in recent years, but earlier this month, there were a bunch of stars released again. Some of these stars chose to retire, but now, one star has revealed plans to continue wrestling.

There were quite a lot of releases at the end of April. Top stars including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and others were released. Even up and coming stars like Jakara Jackson and Cora Jade were released during this time. Jackson was split from Lash Legend just before the release took place. Triple H, who is in charge of creative, apparently had the final say on which stars to keep and could have kept them had he wanted.

While some of the stars who were let go have talked about giving up wrestling and retiring, including Braun Strowman, who has been dealing with injuries, others are continuing. Jakara Jackson has assured fans that she's not retired and will continue wrestling in a video on her YouTube channel. She also said that she would dabble in acting, in a huge move in her career.

“Yes, I definitely want to continue wrestling. I also want to dabble in acting, the sky’s the limit at this point. I want to do a lot of things, but wrestling, I’m definitely going to continue." (5:42 - 5:53)

The WWE star added that fans would be seeing her again soon, so they should keep their eyes peeled and stay tuned. The star added that she would be going through a full transformation.

“You will be seeing me (again) so keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned because the transformation is going to be something serious.” (5:L53 - 6:03)

With such a change coming, there's no telling what the star's new look and character will be, nor where she will be working next. For the moment, she can't work anywhere else due to WWE's non-compete clause.

