Released WWE star reveals new in-ring name on X

A released WWE star has revealed his new name about a month after being let go by the Stamford-based promotion. Javier Bernal is set to become a free agent in a matter of days and will now go by the moniker 'Javi.'

Javier Bernal and several other names were released last month in a mass release spree by World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans are aware that NXT talents have a 30-day non-compete clause following their release.

With Bernal about to become a free agent, he revealed his new name in a recent vignette. He will go by 'Javi' moving forward. Here's what the young gun wrote on X:

"If you were bullied: Bullied. Didn’t get picked. Left out. It’s time to stand up. It’s to rise. It’s to fight. It’s to win. It’s time to open this pit up. Because I’m gonna make sh*t happen. Follow me wherever I go. Book me if you want a workhorse and a star."

WWE legend Booker T on the latest release spree

Shortly after WWE released Javier Bernal and several other stars in one go, pro wrestling veteran Booker T talked about the same on his podcast, The Hall of Fame. Here's what he said:

“It didn’t catch me off guard at all. I’ve been a part of WWE now for a very, very long time, and every year, especially after WrestleMania, a list comes out, and guys get cut… getting released is something that’s been happening since I’ve been in this business at a certain time of the year. Do you want to be on that list? Of course not, but this is a business, and that’s one thing that you better always keep in the back of your head that you might be getting let go sooner or later.” [H/T Times of India]

Bernal received best wishes from several fans in the replies to his latest post in which he revealed his new moniker. It remains to be seen where he will go in the coming weeks after his non-compete clause ends.

