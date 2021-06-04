Recently released WWE Star reveals pitched plans involving The Undertaker

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He had an illustrious career in WWE and is respected by many in the industry as a legend of the sport.

During his later years, The Undertaker worked part time, usually only around WrestleMania season, so his storylines and angles had to be thought of a few weeks, even months ahead of time.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match which featured appearances from the now released The Good Brothers as well.

Speaking on his latest Twitch stream on Thea Trinidad's Twitch channel, Aleister Black revealed a pitched storyline pertaining to The Undertaker's match against AJ Styles from last year's WrestleMania:

"One of the things that was actually pitched after the match I had with A.J [Styles], where The Undertaker came to my rescue, it was supposed to be Taker and AJ." Aleister Black continued, "One of the things that was pitched before the cinematic match that they did was that he was gonna wrestle AJ and then eventually The Good Brothers would come running and then I would come to the assist of Taker. That was one of the pitches, but that didn't go anywhere."

In February last year, Aleister Black was booked in a feud with AJ Styles and they even had a singles match against each other at Elimination Chamber.

Towards the end of the match, The Good Brothers interfered and had the numbers advantage but The Undertaker showed up and helped Aleister pick up the win over Styles.

Soon after his defeat to Black, Styles went on to feud with The Undertaker but Aleister did not have any involvement in the Boneyard Match despite being pitched earlier on to come to the Deadman's assist.

Aleister Black returned to WWE TV after six months before being released

In October last year, Aleister Black was drafted to SmackDown but never made an appearance on the Blue Brand before one of his new vignettes aired on an episode of WWE SmackDown in April.

There was a chain of vignettes that featured Black discussing a mysterious character called "The Dark Father" who played an integral role in Black's youth.

Black finally appeared in the flesh on the May 21 episode of WWE SmackDown when he cost Big E the WWE Intercontinental Championship after interfering in the match.

Two days ago, out of the blue, WWE announced that they had come to terms with the release of Aleister Black along with several other major names.

