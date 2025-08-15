Released WWE star reveals scrapped plans with Randy Orton

A released WWE star recently revealed scrapped plans he had with Randy Orton. The Viper teamed up with Jelly Roll to battle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre earlier this month at SummerSlam 2025.

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed on the TMZ Inside the Ring podcast and revealed scrapped plans he had with Randy Orton. The Original Bro used to be in a tag team with Orton, known as RK-Bro, and he shared that he was supposed to betray The Apex Predator. However, Orton's back injury in 2022 prevented the storyline from happening.

"But at the end of the day, I was like, guys, I’m still new to WWE compared to Randy, and if he turns on me, they’re not going to cheer for me — they’re going to cheer for the legend that is Randy Orton. So if anything, I would like to turn on Randy," said Riddle.

The former champion also added that he was looking forward to the storyline to present a different side of his character.

"I was very much looking forward to that. Not just because of the matches, but being able to dive into a different version of my character," he added. [H/T: PWMania]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Randy Orton is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Boston, Massachusetts.

Popular WWE star claims he should have faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

WWE star Trick Williams recently suggested that Joe Hendry stole his spot at WrestleMania 41, and he should have been selected to battle Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer was supposed to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but The Prizefighter had to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. Speaking on Going Ringside, the TNA World Champion spoke in character and claimed that he should have faced Orton at The Show of Shows and not Joe Hendry.

"I mean, good for him [Joe Hendry], but I'm going to tell you what's real? That was my spot he took. Of course it was. Absolutely. Here's the thing: me and Randy [Orton] have a lot more in common. We're elite specimens, you know what I mean? We look good. We look like money. Joe Hendry is a believer. He's no doer; he just believes he can do it. There's a big difference between the two. So, when you're going to put Joe Hendry in a big moment like that against Randy Orton, that's what is going to happen," Williams said.

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre defeated Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see what Orton has to say during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

