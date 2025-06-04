Released WWE star's disturbing tweet leaves fans worried; she provides clarification

A released WWE Superstar left many fans worried with a now-deleted tweet. Gigi Dolin, also known as Priscilla Kelly, later shared a post clarifying her concerning tweet and stated that she was being sarcastic.
On May 2, 2025, Gigi Dolin was let go by WWE as part of its mass release spree. Kelly has been booked for several wrestling appearances over the next few weeks.
In a recent tweet on X/Twitter, Dolin wrote a message that left fans horrified. The former WWE Superstar later deleted the tweet and clarified that she was simply being sarcastic and dark.
“I tweeted out of hurt. I was being dark and sarcastic, not literal-but I understand it landed heavy. Getting mocked and s*xualized when you’re trying to rebuild something you love breaks a piece of you. I’m not broken. But l’m also not bulletproof. Like most of you, I’m doing the best I can and my top priority right now is being creative, improving every day and having fun in wrestling again.”
The 27-year-old star later posted two more tweets and then deleted the entire thread.
Gigi Dolin on her WWE release
Gigi Dolin recently shared a promo in which she talked in detail about her WWE release. Check out an excerpt below:
"I had been through so much in my childhood and in my adult life that I thought surely nothing, and I mean nothing, could break me. But it did. I found myself picking up pieces of my dream, not knowing what glue would be strong enough to put it back together. Well, it turns out that glue was a torn and flipped meniscus on a Friday morning." (H/T 411Mania)
Here's hoping Priscilla Kelly is doing well mentally and has a good support system around her. Wrestling is a demanding business and oftentimes takes a toll on a performer's mental health.