Released WWE star says Billie Kay news made her question her position

Chelsea Green has opened up on how she reacted when she was released by WWE and the impact of the Billie Kay news on her mindset.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the former SmackDown star admitted she thought she was safe when WWE's annual releases came around. However, Green said the release of Billie Kay came as such a shock that it made her question her own job security. Green would be released by WWE shortly after Kay.

Green also said it was a shame she was released by WWE before she had the chance to truly prove herself to the company and show what she was capable of.

Here's what Chelsea Green had to say about her own release and the release of Billie Kay:

"That’s actually exactly what I thought (that I was safe)." Said Green. "I’m not gonna lie though, hearing that Billie Kay was released? That was a shocker and that did make me question, like, woah, OK. So, Billie Kay was just on WrestleMania last week, it hasn’t even been a week! And now she’s released. What does that mean for the rest of us? But I never thought I’d be released before I had a chance to prove myself. And that’s kind of where the shock factor came from. It’s like, “But wait! I never got to show you guys how good I am!”

Chelsea Green on being "spoiled" in her wrestling career before WWE release

During the interview, Chelsea Green was also honest about having things go mostly her way over the course of her wrestling career and that she was "naive" to think this would continue in WWE. Green said:

"In my wrestling career, I have always been so lucky where everything has been my decision, I decided to go to these companies… I was so naive to think that’s the way wrestling is. I’d just been spoiled! And I didn’t realize until I got to the “real world” which is NXT and WWE, things don’t always work out the way you planned."

It's currently unknown which promotion, if any, Chelsea Green will sign with once the no-compete clause of her WWE contract has expired.