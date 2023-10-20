Released WWE star sends emotional and desperate appeal to his fans 

A released WWE star has sent his fans a message on social media, letting them know what he needs them to do. The desperate appeal comes when many are in need, and the star intends to help those in such a situation. The star in question is Mansoor.

The situation in Israel and Palestine has rapidly deteriorated, with multiple innocent civilians caught in the middle. The star had only one intention when taking to his social media, and it was to help those who were in need.

Mansoor put his ring gear up for auction to help them, ready to donate the proceeds to a charity on location. He also made donations himself, sending out an appeal to his fans to contribute what they could to help ease the suffering of the innocents there.

This came after the United States vetoed a UN resolution that would allow medicine, food, and water into Gaza. He donated $4000 to MECA and said he was auctioning his ring gear from his time in WWE to help those in need more.

"MECA is providing humanitarian aid right now in Gaza. Although the borders are closed, they have partners on the ground making a difference and they need our support. I wore this coat on my WWE Raw debut, and for many weeks after. Please DM with offers," Mansoor wrote.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE star's gesture received a favorable response from fans, many of whom have replied in the comments, saying they are donating to the cause or will try to buy his ring gear.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches