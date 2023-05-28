Released WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Natalya after she gets squashed at Night of Champions

The former WWE star Lana (aka CJ Perry) wished Natalya on her birthday. The Veteran turned 41, but she might not be in the mood to celebrate her special day after a devastating loss against SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions.

The Ravishing Russian was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over half a decade before getting released in June 2021. While she has stayed away from the squared circle since leaving WWE, Lana still maintains a close relationship with many of her former colleagues.

While Natalya had a night to forget inside the ring on May 27, The Queen of Harts received heartfelt messages from around the world, including one from CJ Perry.

"Happy Birthday ⁦[Natalya]⁩ ! I adore you ! Hope you punch me in the face me more times in life !."

Before getting released from the global juggernaut, Perry shared the ring with The BOAT on several occasions. While the duo tagged along in multiple matches in 2020, they were hardly ever on the winning ends of the bouts.

Natalya got destroyed by Rhea Ripley in 69 seconds at WWE Night of Champions

Natalya locked horns against Rhea Ripely at Night of Champions, where The Queen of Harts got straight away squashed by The Eradicator in mere 69 seconds, which left many shocked. The poor storyline and buildup of this match, along with the lack of in-ring action, left the fans disappointed.

The Mami was accompanied by another Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, who distracted Natalya before the bell, which resulted in an opportunity for Ripley to attack the 41-year-old. The Nightmare wasted no time and hit Riptide to win the match.

This was the 26-year-old’s second title defense since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to clinch the championship. Earlier this month at Backlash, she defeated Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico.

Rhea has been absolutely dominant in WWE over the course of the last year. She has decimated every challenger that has stepped up to her, and it's hard to predict who can prove to be a viable competitor to The Judgment Day star.

