Released WWE star shares huge update; set for massive first appearance

A recently released WWE star has shared a huge update about the next steps in her career. The 30-year-old already has a new official ring name and will be making an appearance at a wrestling event.

The company parted ways with 17 male and female talents in early May, which shocked a lot of fans. Some of the stars released were Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Cora Jade, among others.

Jakara Jackson was also released despite being in a tag team with Lash Legend on NXT. Jackson recently announced that she'd be known as Mara Sade moving forward and will be appearing at the 2025 River City Wrestling Con in St. Augustine, Florida, next month.

"See you there!" Jackson wrote.

The former WWE Superstar will be there only on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. She's expected to be available for autographs, selfies, photo ops, or a combination of all three for a discounted fee. She'll be joined by many legends, such as Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Kane, Sgt. Slaughter, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, and Rob Van Dam.

Other stars such as Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Mariah May, Sammy Guevarra, and Christopher Daniels are also scheduled to appear. It will be held from June 7 to 8 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

Other recently released WWE stars appearing at River City Wrestling Con

Jakara Jackson won't be the only recently released star scheduled to appear at next month's River City Wrestling Con. She'll be joined by Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Gigi Dolin, Duke Hudson, and Cora Jade, who were all released in 2025.

While those released earlier this month are not allowed to wrestle or perform for another promotion until their 90-day no-compete clause expires, they could attend conventions under their new ring names.

Most of the legends advertised for the event are under a WWE legends contract, but they are allowed to attend conventions as well.

