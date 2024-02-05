Released WWE star shares text message from "The Rock"

A former WWE Superstar has taken a hilarious shot at The Rock by sharing a fake text message from the veteran.

At this point, it's clear as day that the majority of fans aren't happy with WWE's direction in regards to the main event of WrestleMania 40. Fans have been bombarding WWE and The Rock's social media with angry messages for about two days now, with the hashtag #WeWantCody consistently being a top trend on Twitter.

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor has now weighed in on the situation. He and Brennan Williams recently became the Tag Team Champions in Poland. Shortly after, Mansoor posted a fake text message from none other than The Rock, taking a shot at the veteran in the process.

The fake text message that Mansoor posted

The Rock's recent Instagram activity didn't sit well with fans

The Great One made his return on last week's episode of SmackDown and seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot. Ever since then, fans have been bashing him on social media for politicking his way into the main event.

The legend later shared a post responding to the loud reaction his return segment received on SmackDown.

Here's what he wrote:

"FEEL the mana ✨🤯 So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable - and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes - and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ ps, tough skin, love the passion."

The comment section, as expected, was mostly fans blasting The Brahma Bull for taking Cody's spot at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen if WWE ends up changing its plans for 'Mania following the massive backlash it has lately received.

What do you think of Mansoor's tweet? Sound off!

