Released WWE star shows off "Hulk-like" incredible physique

A former WWE Superstar has shared a photo on Instagram, showing off his incredible physique.

The Stamford-based promotion released Rick Boogs, aka Eric Bugenhagen, in September 2023. He hasn't stepped foot in the ring since his release last year.

In a new post on Instagram, Rick Boogs can be seen showing off his "Hulk-like" physique.

"Wife sent me this image from our security camera gawking at my hulk-like voluminous physique," he wrote.

Rick Boogs talks WWE release

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rick Boogs opened up about his departure from WWE. He talked about Vince McMahon possibly playing a part.

Boogs also shared his thoughts on his WWE release and stated that he felt "better than ever." He also pointed out that he had started a YouTube channel.

“I mean, I guess, if you just look at it objectively, like look at my NXT run, and then look at, you know, when I was seen by Vince, and look at that run, and then when management or the whole regime changed again, look at that run. So a lot of people say, ‘Oh, but he was injured.’ I think I can say this, I was supposed to be brought back earlier (on camera), like, when I wasn't even cleared yet, a month or two after rehab and I was really planning on it. I was pumped. Like, 'Oh, man, like, I can't really bend my knee yet. Let's get back up there', and that was just kibosh.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

He then revealed that he doesn't plan to wrestle in the future. Now that he isn't interested in pro wrestling, it remains to be seen what's next for Rick Boogs.

