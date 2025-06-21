Released WWE star suddenly makes blockbuster debut

A former WWE star has just made a blockbuster debut on another prominent promotion. He was recently released by the Stamford-based company.

Cedric Alexander spent the past several years of his career in WWE. During this time, the most notable storyline he was involved with was with the Hurt Business. He also ended up winning the RAW Tag Team Championship with Shelton Benjamin. However, after the group disbanded, Cedric floundered around on the main roster for a while before he was moved to NXT. After a short run in the black and silver brand, Cedric was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year.

Trending

Following this year, there were rumors that he could end up in AEW with the Hurt Syndicate. However, his next move has now become clear. This week on TNA Impact, Mustafa Ali had a falling out with his employees, and he attacked them. He took a steel chair and was about to hit Tasha Steelz when Cedric Alexander's music played, and he came down to the ring to confront Ali. It seemed as if Jason Hotch, John Skylar, and Tasha Steelz had sided with Cedric.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Cedric Alexander is going to be a prominent feature on TNA moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More