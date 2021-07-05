Released WWE Superstar accuses Vince McMahon of not believing in the tag division

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has often been criticized for his booking of the tag team division. Despite having some of the best tag teams in the world like The New Day, The Usos, and many others, fans and critics feel that the company doesn't emphasize a lot on tag team wrestling.

Released WWE Superstar Tucker recently appeared on The OTR Show. The former Heavy Machinery member was asked about the rumors of Otis cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last year with him on the tag team champions. Tucker claimed that he doesn't think that was the plan. He then added that Vince McMahon doesn't feel that the tag team division can draw money.

“I don’t think so, no,” Tucker said. “I’d have no idea. Just based on my thought, to me I feel like Vince doesn’t feel like the tag division can really draw money. At least that seems to be the way that they’re booked. Even when they have a super emotional story, they might get twenty minutes at the most. They’re never getting forty minutes, they’re never going on last. And the Money in the Bank is like one of the biggest things in the company, it’s one of the biggest prop gimmicks that there is. It’s a ticket to a world title, there’s very few people that have unsuccessfully cash it. It’s like the thing they used to catapult someone, essentially. It would be nice to think they’d use it for us to win the tag team championships, but I don’t think it was the plan. And if it was, it never got there.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

What happened to Otis' WWE Money in the Bank contract?

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 saw a massive shocker as Otis won the men's briefcase, something which no one saw coming. His victory was met with mixed reactions as many believed that he wasn't ready yet to become a world champion. Soon, his Money in the Bank run started becoming dull and WWE also ended his love angle with Mandy Rose.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Otis lost his Money in the Bank contract to The Miz. This happened after Tucker turned on him, costing him his match and the briefcase. Surprisingly, Otis and Tucker didn't even have a proper feud against each other and the company just ended the tag team abruptly.

As for The Miz, he went on to cash in the MITB contract on Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career. However, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley just eight days later on Monday Night RAW.

