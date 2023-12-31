Released WWE Superstar admits their career may be over

WWE has released several stars over the past few years. Back in September, there was another mass cut following the merger.

One name that was part of the mass exodus was Emma, along with her partner Riddick Moss. The couple has since started their own show on YouTube, and they have been quite active on social media. As part of her end-of-year update, Emma revealed that she is unsure if she will ever wrestle again.

"2023 was filled with highs and lows. The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.” she wrote.

This was the third time Emma had been released by WWE. Back in 2017, she was able to move on to a career in the independent circuit as well as in Impact. It doesn't appear as though she wants to follow the same route this time.

Many WWE Superstars have been sharing end-of-year messages with wrestling fans

Several current and former Superstars have shared messages over the past few hours, with many considering 2023 to be the best year of their respective careers, whilst others have viewed it as a year to build on and one that has made a difference in their lives.

WWE's roster returns to TV tomorrow night for RAW: Day 1, and it appears that Triple H could be set to welcome a former World Champion back. The show also boasts a stacked card, which means that it could be one of their highest-rated shows in some time.

