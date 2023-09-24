Released WWE Superstar believed he was set to be fired following major SmackDown botch

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees since their merger with Endeavor was finalized. Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models were just two of the stars released this past week and the duo have since been able to share some of their backstage stories on Twitch.

As part of a recent Twitch update, Mace and Mansoor shared a story about their altercation with Braun Strowman from back in September 2022. The two men were attacked by Strowman as they made their way to the ring and revealed that the spot was intended for The Monster Among Monsters to take the lunchbox and eat the sandwich.

The issue that they had was that Strowman knocked Mace and the lunchbox was then thrown into the crowd. This meant that the segment was called on the fly and Mansoor was then attacked by Strowman after Mace was unable to find the sandwich.

Mace revealed that he thought that the company would think he had gone into business for himself and that he would be fired when he walked back through the curtain.

"I thought I was going to go to the back after that segment and get fired." 1:23-1:26.

Maximum Male Models have failed to appear on WWE TV following Maxxine Dupri's departure

Maximum Male Models had been falling through the ranks in WWE since Maxxine Dupri left them and joined Alpha Academy on RAW.

The two men have appeared at live events since her move over to the opposite brand and there was talk of Pretty Deadly facing Maximum Male Models, but this never became a reality.

The duo were a popular team and many believed that there was a way to bring them back to TV despite losing their manager, but it appears they were not given the chance.

