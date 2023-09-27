Released WWE Superstar believes Triple H’s image of him differed to Vince McMahon’s

Over the last decade, we have seen several former WWE NXT stars succeed on the main roster. However, many breakout stars from the developmental brand failed to replicate their success on RAW and SmackDown. Recently, the former WWE Superstar revealed he had the same fate as Mr. McMahon and did not see what Triple H saw in him.

Tyler Breeze was one of the most talked about wrestlers on the NXT roster during both his runs in the developmental brand. He may not have won many championships, but the character was over with the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, similar can not be said about his run in the main roster.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Tyler Breeze talked about his time with the company. The former NXT Tag Team Champion discussed how contrasting his experiences were under Triple H and Vince McMahon. Breeze stated that he was confident about his gimmick in NXT, and things went well for the Canadian. However, on the main roster, he could sense he wasn't being used properly since the beginning.

"So I knew once we started kind of got rolling with NXT, we were creating something special and the group of people that we had and again, at the time, it’s all about time and place and we were at the right place at the time with the right people and luckily, I was prepared enough and given the opportunities at these TakeOvers and these big events to deliver and kind of show what I can do," said Breeze.

Tyler Breeze added:

"I was very much a character that you’re either gonna love it or you’re gonna hate it. I don’t know if there’s a middle ground and when I came up, I just don’t know if Vince [McMahon] saw the same thing that Hunter did. "[H/T PostWrestling.com]

Tyler Breeze is still working with WWE

Tyler Breeze and his Tag Team partner, Fandango, were released from their contracts in 2021. But the former champion returned to the Performance Center as a guest coach in 2022.

He later joined the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel as the co-host with Xavier Woods. It allowed Breeze to stay under a contract with the company and simultaneously the freedom to compete in the independent circuit.

Which former NXT star was wasted the most on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

