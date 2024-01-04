Released WWE Superstar calls Mustafa Ali his "Work Dad"

A former WWE Superstar recently referred to Mustafa Ali as his work dad. The name in question is Mansoor.

Both superstars were released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023 following the merger between WWE and UFC. Mansoor made his first appearance outside the wrestling promotion on DPW alongside Mace. He is also scheduled to make his GCW debut on January 26. Mustafa Ali, on the other hand, has also announced his World Tour Campaign.

In an interview with Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone, the 28-year-old opened up about his bond with Ali. Mansoor referred to the former WWE Superstar as his work dad while naming other members of his 'dysfunctional family.' He further talked about his tag team with Mace.

"I always call [Ali] my work dad. Mace is my work wife. Ali is my work dad. We have a very dysfunctional family. Dijak is my work uncle because he’s the weird one who’s always shouting and complaining. So when we did that tag team, where it was sort of like an odd pair. We had similar backgrounds, both of the same faith, but I was like a fresh-faced, blue, chipper, doe-eyed babyface. And he was sort of the bitter, resentful. He had just gone through Retribution, so he had quite the axe to grind. That was kind of the dynamic in real life, too," Mansoor said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Mansoor reveals how Mustafa Ali helped him backstage in WWE

Mansoor stated he had not met many people backstage in WWE as he was too shy to introduce himself. Ali was the one who took him to the writers and other important people, including Kevin Dunn:

"I remember Ali dragging me around all over backstage to writers and production guys and important people in the office, [including] Kevin Dunn, that I had never met before, even though I’d been called up for months because I was too shy to basically introduce myself," stated Mansoor. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

He further stated that Ali's professional behavior rubbed off on him:

"He [Mustafa Ali] was the serious businessman. I was like, 'Oh my God, I just need to try and be as professional as possible and do whatever he says because he’s so incredibly ambitious.' That definitely rubbed off on me because after that run, that’s when I started to really get involved, or trying rather, to get involved in the creative process."

