Released WWE Superstar confesses to nearly dying soon after being let go by the company

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto (aka Samuray Del Sol) recently revealed that he nearly died from COVID-19 after leaving the company.

Kalisto joined WWE in 2013 and quickly captivated the WWE Universe with his high-flying style, resulting in him winning the United States Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship. Despite his success in the ring, he was released from WWE in 2021.

During an appearance on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Kalisto shared how COVID-19 affected his life. He said that he waited two weeks before he went to the hospital, and that resulted in him becoming seriously ill, to the point that he started coughing blood.

“After getting released from WWE, I was like, ‘I’m going to get back on the grind, I’m motivated.’ [COVID] just hit me out of nowhere. I waited two weeks because I didn’t want to pay a damn hospital bill. That was my mistake because I was starting to be delusional. My brain was fried. My fever wouldn’t go down, I was coughing up blood every day for two weeks.

Kalisto revealed that when he went to the hospital, the doctors wanted to put him in a coma, but his wife said no, thinking he might not come back.

“I guess I passed out a couple of times and hit my head. I was white. I didn’t tell anybody, not even my parents. They were p*ssed off. It scared the sh*t out of me. In the hospital, they were going to put me in a coma, but my wife said no. ‘He’s not going to come back. He’s going to die.’" [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto's heart stopped beating

Waiting two weeks before he could go to the hospital turned out to be disastrous for the former WWE Superstar as he found himself in a near-death experience that taught him a valuable lesson.

During the same episode, Kalisto went on to describe the scary experience, detailing how his heart stopped beating and he had to spend two and a half months in the ER.

“My heart stopped beating, they needed to revive me. My heart stopped and kicked back. It was like three times. I was in and out with that. I was super tired and just wanted to sleep. From what my wife was telling me, it was really bad. I ended up staying in the ER for two and a half months. I was on close watch because my heart kept stopping." [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see that Kalisto was able to get back to the grind like he intended to do following his release. Fans will be hopeful that the former Lucha House Party member will be able to get back to his best soon.

What do you make of Kalisto's experience with Covid? Sound off in the comments section below.

