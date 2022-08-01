Released WWE Superstar confirms he is still in touch with Triple H and another top WWE name

Former WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis (aka Sam Shaw) has revealed that he still regularly texts Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Lumis was released from his WWE contract in April earlier this year but has kept in touch with his former bosses.

The former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star rose to become one of NXT's most loved names due to his unique persona.

During his recent appearance on Tommy Dreamer's 'House of Hardcore' podcast, the former WWE star opened up about his backstage relationship with Triple H and HBK.

Lumis spent nearly three years with the black-and-gold brand and recalled the Hall of Famers taught him several new tricks about the art of wrestling:

"I had a great relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I owe those guys a lot," said Lumis. "We still text to this day, and I have a great relationship with those guys. I learned so much from them; it's insane," said Lumis. "Another thing that made the three-plus years at NXT such a useful thing to me. The in-between stuff, when you're not necessarily working."

Dexter Lumis on what he learned from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid has been leading the charge in NXT ever since Triple H had to take a hiatus due to a near-fatal cardiac event.

Shawn Michaels, however, has been contributing behind the scenes in NXT for several years. He is credited with helping improve the overall skillset of many successful talents who graduated from the developmental brand.

Dexter Lumis was lucky enough to pick the brains of one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time. The 38-year-old star noted that Michaels would watch tapes of his matches. HBK would offer priceless tips on how to put together a seamless performance in the squared circle:

"Shawn would always sit there and watch tape with you and be like, 'Right here, you should be moving. You should be doing something, even if it feels awkward. Do something here.' Once I started applying those things, and he saw it, I feel like that's when he started being like, 'Sam Shaw, you can put him anywhere.' I always wanted to be that. Be an attraction or someone you can rely on." H/t Fightful

In case you're wondering, Lumis reappeared in NWA as Sam Shaw following his unexpected WWE release.

Would you like to see the well-liked star get another shot in WWE under Triple H's management? Sound off in the comments section below.

