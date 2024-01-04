Released WWE Superstar makes bold claims ahead of in-ring appearance

A former WWE Superstar has recently made a bold claim ahead of his upcoming in-ring appearance. The name in question is Mansoor.

The 28-year-old's recent run in WWE saw him feature as one of the members of The Maximum Male Models. The faction also featured LA Knight, Maxxine Dupri, and Mace. Mansoor and Mace were left directionless after Maxxine joined The Alpha Academy. The two were released from the company in September 2023, along with many big names, including Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.

The wrestling duo made their first appearance outside WWE at the DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling second Anniversary event on December 10, nine days before their 90-day non-compete clause was up. Mansoor is also set to debut for Game Changer Wrestling at the company's 'Look At Me' event scheduled for the Egypt Shrine Center, Tempa, Florida, on January 26.

In an interview with Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone, Mansoor made a bold claim ahead of his GCW debut against Tony Deppen. The former WWE Superstar stated that he thinks their match will steal the show. He further expressed his desire to surprise everyone with his in-ring ability:

"Very excited for that [weekend]. On one night I get to wrestle Tony Deppen, who’s a tremendous wrestler, incredible technical wrestler. I’m very excited for that because I think we’ll steal the show. I’m very excited to surprise people with what I can do when given sort of the opportunity to do so," Mansoor said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Mansoor talks about teaming up with another former WWE Superstar

Mansoor and Mace displayed great chemistry with each other during their limited run as the Maximum Male Models. Following their release, the duo decided to stick together as they arrived at DPW as a tag team.

The two are scheduled to compete in a tag team match on January 27, the same day as the Royal Rumble. Talking about their first appearance as MxM, Mansoor stated that the duo will reunite as a team in GCW as well:

"And then the next day at Effy’s, me and Mace are going to reunite. DPW will be the first time it’s MxM. I think GCW in Tampa, I think we’re going to reunite in a different sort of sense. We might see the reemergence of perhaps a tag team of more of a maximum personality. We shall see.” [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

