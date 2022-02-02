Released WWE Superstar Mia Yim reacts to being a free agent 

Former NXT and WWE Superstar Mia Yim was released on November 4th of 2021, after never making an appearance on the main roster as the Yim character.

She enjoyed a very successful run in NXT from 2018 to 2021. Yim faced off against the likes of Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai as well as competed in the first ever women's WarGames match. Given her size and charisma, Yim looked destined for stardom on WWE's main roster.

However, after making a lackluster debut under the new name 'Reckoning' as part of the stable 'Retribution', Mia Yim could never find her feet on the main roster and was eventually released. Along with many other released talents from November 4th, Yim is now a free agent and can wrestle for other promotions. The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter today to announce her wrestling freedom.

Although her time spent in the WWE was short-lived, Yim still has a lot to offer the wrestling world. With many fans wanting to see her in action again and with her no-compete clause now complete, the wrestling possibilities for Mia Yim are endless.

Mia Yim's partner Keith Lee's no compete clause has also come to an end

Much like Yim, her real-life partner Keith Lee was also released on November 4th last year and can now compete again. Fans were stunned when Bearcat was let go last year given his mammoth size and absorbing personality both in and out of the ring.

Lee became the first man in WWE history to hold both the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship, when he defeated Adam Cole at NXT Great American Bash, in July of 2020.

News of Lee's no competition clause ending was confirmed today via Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The November 4 set of WWE releases are now free agents and out of their non-compete clauses.



This includes Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Eva Marie and Nia Jax. The November 4 set of WWE releases are now free agents and out of their non-compete clauses.This includes Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Eva Marie and Nia Jax.

As somebody who was predicted by many to be a legitimate challenger to the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Keith Lee is spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding his next wrestling appearance.

Where and who would you like to see Keith Lee wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below!

