"I got unfinished business" - Released WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley on in-ring return

Mojo Rawley isn't done with his in-ring career just yet.

The former Hype Bro was released by WWE in April 2021 after being out of action from the company for almost ten months. Rawley went on to create the Paragon Talent Group, which was done to help professional wrestlers manage things outside of WWE.

Rawley recently spoke to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his future in the world of professional wrestling, Rawley made it clear there's a lot of stuff he still wants to do.

"Yeah, I kind of want to do it all. I had that nasty lung injury from COVID that took me out before I finished everything I wanted to do in-ring," Mojo Rawley said. "So there’s definitely a lot of in-ring stuff I still want to do as a competitor, but you know how it is with pro wrestling. I want to bundle it all together."

Mojo Rawley is open to a manager role in professional wrestling

Beyond just returning to the ring to compete, Rawley is also open to the idea of a managerial role down the line, saying it just makes too much sense to take something like that on.

"It’s too easy. It makes too much sense to also take on a managerial role," Mojo Rawley said. "Especially with everything we’re doing with Paragon, and kind of just combine and merge it all together. So I’d love to kind of do all of the above and see where it shakes out. It makes too much sense, and again, I got unfinished business with this business." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi @MojoMuhtadi Massive signings to be announced soon for Paragon Talent Group!!!!



Who could they possibly be?!? Massive signings to be announced soon for Paragon Talent Group!!!!Who could they possibly be?!?

What do you make of Rawley's comments? Would you like to see him have another run in WWE at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Mojo Rawley return to WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell