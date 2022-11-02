Released WWE Superstar is open to returning for Triple H under one condition 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has revealed that he would be open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion under one condition.

Cardona was released from the company back in April 2020 as part of its first round of COVID-19-related budget cuts. The former Intercontinental Champion's departure ended his 15-year tenure with the company, and he has since continued to wrestle for several other promotions like AEW, Impact Wrestling, and NWA.

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, where he talked about being open to a return to his former company if he could wrestle under his real name, as Razor Ramon came back as Scott Hall.

“I would have a conversation. I’m not saying we haven’t already. Who’s to say who’s to say? I think Zack Ryder is dead. Would it be cool? A woo woo, would that get a bigger pop maybe for one night as opposed to ‘Alwayz ready’? Maybe, because that’s more familiar with the WWE Universe and audience. But if I were to go back, I think it has to be as Matt Cardona.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Matt Cardona's wife Chelsea Green was also released, exactly a year after her husband, on April 15th, 2021.

Matt Cardona has recently claimed that his WWE persona "Zack Ryder is dead"

Matt Cardona has quite the presence on Twitter and was recently linked with a return, something that he appears to have reacted to by noting that "Zack Ryder is dead" and "RIP."

The star opened up about this as part of his interview with NotSam Wrestling, where he made it clear that he was grateful for Zack Ryder and what it taught him.

“I’m so fortunate for that time as Zack Ryder. It has set me up. When I say WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot. It taught me how to have this run in all these promotions. It taught me how to do these interviews. It taught me how to be a superstar. So I’m forever grateful to WWE for that.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

