Released WWE Superstar reveals new name and free agent status ahead of Royal Rumble

A former WWE Superstar, who was let go by the Stamford-based company last year, recently revealed he is open to returning to the squared circle. The released star has also made a minor change to his wrestling name.

WWE released Odyssey Jones from his contract in September 2024, merely a month after his main roster debut. He had aligned himself with The New Day in the latter's feud with The Final Testament. Unfortunately, he had to exit the company following allegations of domestic abuse.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to his Instagram account to announce his status as a free agent. The former WWE Superstar noted he was available for bookings. Interestingly, he has added an extra 'D' to his in-ring name and ditched 'Jones.' The former Odyssey Jones now goes by the name: Oddyssey.

Trending

"Holla at your boy it’s that time for me to get back in ring and get going. 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 #BookOddyssey #TheJourneyContinues," he wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can check out Oddyssey's Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston opens up about Odyssey Jones' sudden WWE exit

Odyssey Jones made quite an impact during his limited time on the main roster. After squashing Vincent Winey on his RAW debut, he helped The New Day defeat The Final Testament in his second match. Unfortunately, he has never entered the squared circle since.

In an interview with the New York Post, The New Day's Kofi Kingston talked about the unpredictable nature of the wrestling business. The former WWE Champion noted that they had to figure a way out to keep the story going despite Jones' sudden departure, especially since "the show must go on."

"There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a Monday Night RAW for weeks, and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite. And it’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned. So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward. Because, as they say, the show must go on. And you figure out the best ways to adjust," Kingston said.

Wrestling fans had huge expectations from Odyssey Jones after he dominated Karrion Kross' faction. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 30-year-old as he gears up to get back inside the squared circle once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback