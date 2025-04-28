Released WWE Superstar reveals surprising details on Becky Lynch's backstage role ahead of RAW

The WWE Universe welcomed Becky Lynch back from hiatus with open arms at WrestleMania 41. The multi-time champion then turned on Lyra Valkyria last week on the red brand, and is once again a full-fledged heel. Despite the cold and callous version of The Man currently on display, a former star of the Stamford-based promotion has opened up on the real Becky Lynch.

Tegan Nox has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for just under six months, but Becky Lynch's backstage presence is still fresh in her mind. The fan-favorite superstars locked up for the NXT Women's Championship during RAW on October 9, 2023, with The Man retaining. Lynch has battled several up-and-coming talents in her recent years as a legitimate top star, and that seems to be by design.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard sees The Man as a very "cool dude." Nox recently spoke with Horror Pop After Midnight and was asked about working with Lynch. The Welsh grappler recalled the 14-minute match with fondness and opened up on how Big Time Becks was a positive force in the locker room.

"Dude, that was cool. Becky is such a good person in the sense of, one, she's nice, but she fought for so many of the women in the locker room. She specifically asked to work with a lot of us, which you don't really hear much of these days, so getting to work with her and learn from her was one of the best experiences ever, and I cannot thank Becky enough for that. She's a cool dude. She's a real, real cool dude," Tegan Nox said. [H/T to Fightful]

Nox was released from WWE for a second time on November 1, 2024. Her last bout was a SmackDown dark match loss to Blair Davenport on July 5, 2024.

Becky Lynch set for WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is the updated lineup:

Becky Lynch will explain the attack on Lyra Valkyria; Pat McAfee will address Gunther's actions; Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker will appear; Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez.

Adam Pearce will not be on tonight's show. The RAW General Manager noted that he was taking the night off due to doctor's orders, and he will be replaced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for one night only.

