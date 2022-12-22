Released WWE Superstar says William Regal saw him as his new Tajiri

William Regal had many entertaining moments as the General Manager of NXT and the WWE main roster.

One duo the WWE Universe fondly remembers is Regal's pairing with Tajiri during his run as General Manager, with The Japanese Buzzsaw serving as his assistant. Years later, Regal believed he found that magic once again with Bull James.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull James recently sat down with Bill Prichard of WrestleZone to discuss a wide variety of subjects. He was asked about his Bull Fit character and his on-screen interactions with William Regal. James revealed that after their first segment together, Regal was telling people that he found his new Tajiri.

“The first promo I did with Regal with the Doritos bag and the chocolate bar — Regal went to the writers and he went to bat for me,” Bull James shared. “He said ‘I think I found my new Tajiri.’ In my head, I was like, ‘Oh yeah!’ and ‘Yep, yes, you did. Let’s go. Let’s do this.’”

Bull James reveals hilarious William Regal pitch that never came to fruition

While Bull James and William Regal shared many funny segments together on WWE NXT television, there were plenty of ideas that were never used.

During the interview, James shared the idea he had of him and Regal at a Lamaze studio surrounded by pregnant women while Regal helped him with his breathing.

“I wrote out a list of ideas that never got used. And I’ll share one with you because it’s one of my favorite things in the world. I wanted to film at a Lamaze studio. And so you see all these pregnant women with their husbands holding them doing the breathing exercises, and it pans over, and there’s me in Regal’s arms, and he’s trying to walk me through the breathing exercises. I thought it would be awesome,” Bull James said. “Really, that’s the one that I’m really upset that we never got to do.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Bull James' comments? Are you disappointed WWE released him before he could do more with William Regal in NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

