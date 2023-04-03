Released WWE Superstar sends out message of 'love' to Asuka following massive WrestleMania 39 loss

Released WWE Superstar Nia Jax sent out a message of 'love' to Asuka following WrestleMania 39.

On Night 2 of the WrestleMania Premium Live Event, The Empress of Tomorrow faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Despite the 41-year-old initially having the upper hand, The EST won the match after hitting her with a KOD.

Taking to social media, Nia Jax sent out a heartfelt message to The Empress of Tomorrow following the latter's loss at the premium live event.

"Love you @WWEAsuka you’re pure magic! I’ll never be ready for you," wrote Jax.

Check out Nia Jax's tweet below:

Teddy Long had predicted the outcome of Asuka and Bianca Belair's match at WrestleMania 39

Teddy Long had earlier predicted the result of The Empress of Tomorrow's and Bianca Belair's match at the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine, Long had spoken highly of the former RAW Women's Champion, saying she was tough and a fighter.

He further added that, despite being one of the toughest and most experienced wrestlers in the industry, The Empress of Tomorrow wouldn't be able to win against Belair, as the latter has already proven herself several times throughout her career.

Teddy Long detailed:

"That Asuka, she's tough. She's been up and down the road, she's from Japan, she knows the ins-and-outs and she's tough, but Bianca [Belair] has proved herself man. I just see her coming out victorious and a lot of other good things for her. She's a beautiful girl with a lot of talent, so I think there's a lot down the road for her."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Empress of Tomorrow following her loss at the event.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes