Released WWE Superstar sends message about being “unemployed”

Following the recent releases, a former WWE Superstar posted a picture on Instagram and referred to himself as "unemployed" in the captions.

WWE has let go of several superstars and staff members since the merger with UFC was finalized. Mansoor and Mace of the Maximum Male Models were among the stars who were released from their contracts last week.

Mace recently shared a gym photo with his child on Instagram with a caption addressing his release from the company.

"Unemployed. Still Daddy. Still Shreddy Spaghetti," Mace wrote.

WWE could not get the ball rolling with Mace. His journey began with NXT in 2016 with his original name, Brennan Williams. In 2019, his name was changed to Dio Maddin, and he later joined the commentary team in 205 Live. By the end of the year, he was sent back to NXT.

In 2020, he debuted on the main roster under the name Mace as a part of the faction named RETRIBUTION, led by Mustafa Ali, which failed miserably. In 2022, Mace joined Maximum Male models along Mansoor. The stable got a bit of screen time before fading into oblivion.

The release may be a blessing in disguise for both Mace and Mansoor as the two can explore other options.

WWE seemingly dropped the ball on The Maximum Male Models

As Maximum Male Models started picking momentum, their manager, Max Dupri, decided to leave the group. He reverted to his character of LA Knight and entered a feud with Bray Wyatt. It stalled their progression.

But after Maxxine Dupri left the group to join Alpha Academy a few months ago, Maximum Male Models disappeared from television. And as things stand, the two remaining members are no longer associated with the company.

What do you think the future holds for Mace and Mansoor? Share your thoughts in the comments sections below.