Released WWE Superstar shares old photo with Becky Lynch

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a throwback photo with Becky Lynch and Mickie James on her official Instagram handle.

Lana has been posting tons of throwback stuff from her WWE days ever since she was released by the company. She posted another photo mere hours ago which features Becky Lynch and Mickie James as well. Lana had the following to say in the caption:

Throwback to some of my favorite people @beckylynchwwe & @themickiejames

The post was met with a response from James, who shared a heartfelt comment in the replies:

I love you so much! I miss both your faces!!! ♥️ #takemeback

Lana has always been a big admirer of Becky Lynch

Lana has praised Becky Lynch on various occasions in the past. She has spoken about how Becky taught her so much about the business:

Becky has helped me a lot. That would be someone that probably people don’t know about because of characters, storylines etc. But man, I have learned so much from Becky!

Lana also revealed that Becky Lynch still sends her encouraging text messages every week:

And now, I get texts from her saying ‘I’m so proud of you.’ She texts me every single week.

Becky Lynch last wrestled way back in March 2020 when she successfully defended her RAW Women's title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. She later went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy and her fans are hopeful that they will get to see The Man again in the ring, sometime in the future.

However, Lana was one of several big names that were recently let go by WWE. In one of the posts following her release, Lana promised fans that she would "spill the tea" on WWE and urged them to subscribe to her YouTube channel:

"I just wanted to say I love you guys! I can’t wait to spill the tea [sunglasses emoji] Because it’s hot & delicious. I look forward to standing up & speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about. Also excited to talk about @tobemiro & that he is AEW TNT Champion! Please subscribe to my YouTube channel. I will be releasing vlogs starting this Monday!" wrote Lana [credits: WrestlingInc]

There's no concrete news on what's next for her now that she is no longer a part of WWE.

