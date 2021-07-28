Released WWE Superstar shares old video of The Undertaker offering him a handshake

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently shared a throwback clip with The Undertaker on Instagram.

Braun Strowman was a mega babyface back in 2018 and was incredibly over with the WWE Universe. The Monster Among Men competed in a Six-Man Tag Team match at a WWE house show at Madison Square Garden on July 7, 2018.

Braun Strowman teamed up with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker to take on the evil trio of Baron Corbin, Elias and Kevin Owens. The babyfaces came out victorious when all was said and done and Braun shared a special moment with The Deadman that night.

The clip in question was shared by a fan page dedicated to The Undertaker and shows The Phenom offering a handshake to Braun Strowman in the ring. Strowman proceeds to shake The Undertaker's hand and gives him a nod.

Braun Strowman shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote the following caption:

"Memories for 10 lifetimes!!"

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the very best to ever step foot in the squared circle. He came to WWE in 1990 and had a 30-year illustrious career that saw him turn into one of the most recognizable faces in the world. He has done it all in the business and finally called it quits at Survivor Series 2020, the same event where he had debuted 30 years ago.

Braun Strowman was recently released by WWE

Braun Strowman had a memorable run on WWE's main roster that lasted about six years. He was let go by WWE a short while ago. Strowman got to square off with some of the biggest superstars in WWE during his run, but sharing a ring with The Undertaker has to be one of the highlights of his career.

