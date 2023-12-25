Released WWE Superstar shows off body transformation following official departure

A released WWE Superstar has undergone an unreal transformation following his departure from the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is former NXT Superstar Mustafa Ali. The 37-year-old was one of the top names released by WWE in September 2023. Ali had started gaining momentum on the developmental brand, as he was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at the No Mercy premium live event.

But in an unfortunate turn of events, Ali announced his departure from the company nine days before the event. He recently announced his world wrestling tour following his 90-day non-compete clause.

Mustafa Ali recently took to Instagram to show off incredible body transformation. The former WWE Superstar shared a shirtless picture of himself looking jacked. Ali seems to have worked hard on his physique, as his body shape looks completely different from the one he had during his run with the company.

With Ali looking all set for his World Tour in January, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former WWE Superstar.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Mustafa Ali is tailor-made for AEW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo seems to have been impressed by Mustafa Ali, who praised the wrestler for his in-ring ability. The veteran believes AEW will sign him following his departure from the Stamford-based company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that the former WWE Superstar is a perfect fit for AEW, and he can fight freely and do more crazy high-flying spots without worrying about his character work.

The former WWE head writer further claimed that Ali would be the first performer among all the released names to get signed by All Elite Wrestling.

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired," Vince Russo said.

