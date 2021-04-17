Released WWE Superstar takes a massive shot at Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has often been criticized for his booking and handling of certain WWE Superstars. Recently, the company released a total of 10 superstars out of nowhere, a decision that didn't go well with the fans.

One of the released WWE Superstars was Levi Rolla Cooper, also known as Tucker or Tucker Knight by fans. A two-time 24/7 Champion, Tucker was part of the Heavy Machinery tag team with Otis. Following his release, he took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with Otis, with a caption - "Can't wait to tell this story".

Please tell me. WHAT WAS THE REASON OF BREAKING HEAVY MACHINERY UP — DON'T SIMP (@TangoSnlpes) April 16, 2021

Tucker then had a little back and forth conversation with a couple of fans and in the end, took a shot at Vince McMahon by saying that things aren't good because of an old man in charge. You can read the original tweet and replies here.

"Not with a certain old man in charge."

A screenshot of Tucker's tweet

The WWE Universe isn't happy with Vince McMahon

April 15, 2021, was almost a deja vu for the wrestling world. Exactly one year ago, in what was called the "Black Wednesday", WWE released several superstars at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same was the case this year as well with WWE releasing a total of 10 superstars.

The released WWE Superstars were Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Mojo Rawley, and Kalisto. The fans weren't happy with this decision from Vince McMahon, especially because WWE has been making a lot of profit and there was no need to release talents for the purpose of budget cuts.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

All released WWE Superstars have a 90-day non-compete clause in their contracts and will only be able to appear for another wrestling promotion after July 14, 2021. Where do you think will all these superstars go next? Comment down and let us know your thoughts.