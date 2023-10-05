Released WWE Superstar explains controversial moment from SmackDown

A former WWE Superstar finally explained a controversial remark he had made on a diss track back in 2021. Top Dolla, who goes by Dolla after his recent release from WWE, discussed the issue on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dolla has been active on social media, answering questions from fans and reacting to comments from his haters. One of the posts he responded to was about Hit Row's work with Zelina Vega and Legado del Fantasma when they returned to WWE in 2022.

Vega and Legado Del Fantasma were heels back then against a babyface Hit Row. The former Queen of the Ring used the term "Bottom Peso" to describe Dolla, who had no problem with it. He loved working with Vega, but his main issue was when people were critical of him when he said "Bottom Rupee" in a diss track against Jinder Mahal back in 2021.

"Zelina is one of my favorite women I worked with in WWE," Dolla wrote. "But don't y'all find it funny when I said Bottom Rupee, they called me 'racist', but when I was called Bottom Peso, nobody bats an eye… it's almost like it was never about what was said, but WHO said it."

For context, Jinder Mahal and Shanky were feuding with Hit Row in late 2021, right before their release as part of the pandemic cuts. Mahal had called them "Cringe Row," which led to Dolla's response with a diss track.

However, the former football player was forced to delete the diss track after fans called him racist. He didn't apologize and went on to explain that it was entertainment, and Mahal and Shanky were okay with it.

Top Dolla almost had a feud with Michael Cole on WWE TV

Michael Cole has always had a lot to say about Top Dolla on commentary, and it became a running gag on WWE SmackDown. After he was released, Dolla revealed to his followers that he pitched to have a feud with Cole on television. It would have ended in a match with Cole as the winner.

However, Dolla's pitch was turned down, which is a shame, considering how fans reacted to Cole's shots at him. He also admitted that he had no problem with the insults because they made people talk about him.

What do you think is next for Dolla once his 90-day non-compete clause expires?